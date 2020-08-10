AEW on-air personality Dasha Gonzalez (Dasha Fuentes, Dasha Kuret) will make her in-ring debut in the "AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw" tonight.

It was announced that tonight's tournament episode on YouTube will feature Dasha teaming with former WWE NXT Superstar Rachael Ellering to face the team of Diamante and Ivelisse, who were previously confirmed for the tournament.

This will also be Ellering's AEW debut. It was announced last week that tomorrow's AEW Dark episode will feature Ellering going up against Penelope Ford. Ellering was just released from WWE in May as a part of company-wide cuts related to COVID-19.

As seen below, AEW tweeted video today of WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) informing Dasha of tonight's debut. Dasha then meets her partner and they leave to get ready.

Dasha first signed with WWE back in 2014 and wrestled just a few matches before transitioning into the role of a backstage interviewer. She did interviews and hosted some secondary digital shows until being cut by WWE in April 2019. She did wrestle an indie match in 2019, defeating Renee Michelle (Drake Maverick's wife) at a GLCW event.

The eight-team Lethal Lottery-style tournament kicked off last week with Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeating Nyle Rose and Ariane Andrew, and The Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes, Allie) defeating Mel and Penelope Ford. It's believed that the finals of the tournament will take place at AEW All Out on September 5, where the winning team will take home a trophy cup.

Tonight's show will feature the last two quarter-finals matches.

Stay tuned for updates on AEW's "The Deadly Draw" tournament and join us later tonight for updates from this week's episode.

Your quarterfinal matches in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament continue as @RealIvelisse & @DiamanteLAX face @DashaKuret & @RachaelEllering! #AEWWTTC



Watch the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament TONIGHT via our Official YouTube Channel 7/6c. https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/qmUqhY0Ciq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020

SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE@DashaKuret is excited about tonight's tournament.

However, @Madusa_rocks is about to give her more exciting news!



Watch the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament TONIGHT via our Official YouTube Channel 7/6c. https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/WKtQQv62w1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020