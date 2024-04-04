Tony Khan Says Recently Released Anthony Henry Will Be Back In AEW & ROH, Henry Reacts

AEW CEO Tony Khan has come under fire as of late after releasing several AEW/ROH performers from their contracts. The most controversial release was that of The Workhorsemen's Anthony Henry — not just because he's impressed many fans alongside his partner JD Drake, but because he's been out injured with a broken jaw since March 2024.

Advertisement

Khan was asked about Henry in the recent ROH Supercard of Honor media call, as well as the idea that he had previously been against releasing talent prior to the expiration of their contracts. The AEW President explained that if the company wants to grow, it will need a war chest of money, and because of that, the budget needs to be regularly checked. As for Henry, though, Khan has had a change of heart.

"I've had a little bit of time to reflect and think about it," Khan said. "Anthony's going to be healing up soon, and I thought about it, and Anthony's going to come back to AEW and ROH when he's cleared, which is going to be pretty soon."

Khan explained that he has worked something out that will allow Henry back into the company once he has fully recovered, but made sure to note that every situation is different and that when it comes to the expansion of All Elite Wrestling, cuts will have to be made at certain points.

Advertisement