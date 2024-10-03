Two Wrestlers Seemingly Injured During ROH Tapings Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

AEW has unfortunately had lots of bad luck when it comes to in-ring injuries over the years, with moves getting botched, and stars accidentally hurting either themselves or their opponents. According to reports from PWInsider, last night's ROH tapings saw two wrestlers suffer injuries during the show. Sammy Guevara competed against Serpentico, and "The Spanish God" ended up being legitimately knocked out. The match was taped before "AEW Dynamite," and fans in attendance saw it all go down. Reports say Serpentico performed a diving move, and Guevara attempted to catch him out of the air with a Cutter. The timing ended up being off, and Serpentico landed on Guevara's face, instantly knocking him out. The match was stopped by referee Bryce Remsberg, who called it in Serpentico's favor. Medical staff rushed in, and Guevara ended up being stretchered out.

Fans since took to X to ask Dave Meltzer if he'd heard any updates, to which Meltzer responded: "Believed to be a concussion but not confirmed." Guevara last suffered an injury during WrestleDream 2023, and depending on the severity of his new issue, the star could conceivably miss out on this year's iteration of the pay-per-view.

Believed to be a concussion but not confirmed. https://t.co/SvS1DSRoKy — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 3, 2024

Additionally, PWInsider also reported that independent star Kelley Madan was knocked out during her match with Lady Frost on the same ROH show. According to the report, Madan suffered a similar knockout after Frost hit a spinning dive from the turnbuckle, landing on her opponent's head with her legs. Like with Guevara, the match was stopped, and Madan was also stretchered out by medical staff.

