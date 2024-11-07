Backstage Report On Target For AEW's Kenny Omega To Return

After missing almost the entirety of 2024 due to being diagnosed with diverticulitis, former AEW and IWGP World Champion Kenny Omega made a special appearance in his old stomping grounds of NJPW at the company's recent Power Struggle event. Omega has been teasing a return to the ring for some time, and on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez both assessed Omega's chances of appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 19 on January 4, and Wrestle Dynasty on January 5.

"If Omega is cleared by that day [January 5], which he is certainly ... they're gunning for that day," Meltzer said, who also acknowledged that NJPW shot a backstage angle between Omega and Gabe Kidd at Power Struggle that teased a future match between the two. However, Alvarez believes that Omega could be on both shows given the rumors of Omega and NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi potentially facing The Young Bucks. "I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility that he does that match on the January 4 show, and the tag match with The Bucks on the January 5 show."

Omega was last seen in AEW back in May, when he made an appearance in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, which ended in The Elite brutally attacking Omega and him ultimately leaving the arena in an ambulance. This was done so that Omega could have surgery on his intestines to help fight the diverticulitis, and since then, he has been in Japan training with longtime friend and tag team partner Kota Ibushi, who has also stated that Omega should be back in action by the start of 2025.

