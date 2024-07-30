AEW's Kenny Omega Responds To NJPW Star's Callout

Considering that he has been battling diverticulitis for the past year, Kenny Omega isn't going to be getting back in the ring any time in the immediate future, but that hasn't stopped people from calling out the former AEW World Champion for matches when he is eventually cleared to compete. One person who has recently called out Omega is NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd, who is currently sitting on six points in the annual G1 Climax tournament. Kidd got his biggest win of the tournament over Shingo Takagi on July 29, and was so fired up that he posted on social media that Omega's days are numbered before Kidd gets his hands on him. Considering Omega's health, he hasn't been fully active on social media as of late, but did take the time to respond to Kidd on X.

You must have forgotten that I work for AEW. Most of our roster are delusional psychopaths like you so I'm kinda used to the schtick. Tell you what, brah – Go win that G1 and maybe I'll think about gifting you with the "Kenny Omega touch". The same one that scored all your... https://t.co/7S9iGdDWt9 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 30, 2024

He wrote "You must have forgotten that I work for AEW. Most of our roster are delusional psychopaths like you so I'm kinda used to the schtick. Tell you what, brah — Go win that G1 and maybe I'll think about gifting you with the "Kenny Omega touch". The same one that scored all your top talent that bag here in the US. Good Luck." Omega knows all about how tough the G1 Climax is, as he is the only non-Japanese wrestler to win the tournament since it was branded as the G1 in 1991.

One of the stars who Omega claims got their bag in the US, Kazuchika Okada, is already on his radar, as he issued a challenge to Okada for a match when he's medically cleared, which could be later this year after recently undergoing hernia surgery. However, he is likely to miss the All In pay-per-view on August 25 as a result.