AEW's Kenny Omega Challenges NJPW Star To Match At Wrestle Dynasty

After missing all of 2024 due to being diagnosed with diverticulitis, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has officially announced he is ready to return to the ring, and is willing to give one NJPW star the opportunity of a lifetime. Speaking with NJPW1972.com, Omega started off by addressing the recent altercation he had with NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd at the company's Power Struggle event on November 4, admitting that there is only one way to settle their score.

"I'd like to address recent circumstances, and things that have happened with Gabe Kidd. I've had time to reflect after Power Struggle, and I feel I would regret not being able to make things right. I would hate for this situation to cause a rift between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. So after conversations I've had with President Tanahashi and other executives in NJPW, I've decided that if New Japan requests it, if Gabe requests it, and if the fans want it, then I will wrestle Gabe Kidd, as a professional at Wrestle Dynasty January 5."

Fans around the world will now be eagerly awaiting Kidd's response, who has already blasted Omega in interviews for being arrogant during his special appearance in NJPW. This challenge means that the plan many fams thought was going to happen will now be put on ice, as Omega had originally offered to be Hiroshi Tanahashi's tag team partner for a match against The Young Bucks on January 5. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions have already confirmed they will be part of the festivities on January 5, but it remains to be seen who they will be facing at the Tokyo Dome.



