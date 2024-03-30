AEW Collision Results 3/30/24: Two Quaterfinal Matches In The Tag Team Tournament

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on March 30, 2024, coming to you live from Bud Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada!

After a week off, "Collision" is back with two tag team tournament matches in quaterfinals. In round one, The Infantry pulled an upset when they beat House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews). Can they do it again against FTR? This is FTR's first match of the tournament.

The second tournament match will see the return of Big Bill and Ricky Starks. They haven't been seen since losing their tag team titles to Sting and Darby Allin in early February. They'll be taking on Top Flight.

The "Cope Open" (or "Copen" if you're RJ City) returns as Adam Copeland defends the TNT Championship for the first time since defeating Christian Cage in their hometown of Toronto.

Thunder Rosa leads the rankings in the women's division. She looks to keep her spot against Lady Frost.

Fresh off a match on Friday night in Arena Mexico for CMLL, Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson team up with Katsuyori Shibata. They'll take on Lance Archer and The Righteous.

The Acclaimed will address Bullet Club Gold after they broke into Daddy Ass's home on "Rampage".

