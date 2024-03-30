AEW Rampage Live Coverage 3/29 - Dustin Rhodes Vs. The Butcher, International Title Eliminator Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on March 29, 2024, coming to you from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec!

Dustin Rhodes will be returning to action for the first time since the February 16 episode of "Rampage" as he goes head-to-head with The Butcher. The duo came face-to-face this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" in a backstage segment, in which The Butcher challenged Rhodes to tonight's match.

AEW International Champion Roderick Strong will be colliding with "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard in an AEW International Championship Eliminator Match. Should Daddy Magic win, then he will receive a shot at Strong's title down the line. The Undisputed Kingdom member has yet to defend the International Championship since dethroning Orange Cassidy at AEW Revolution earlier this month.

Deonna Purrazzo looks to pick up a win as she returns to action following her and Thunder Rosa's victory over AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Mariah May in tag team competition last week on "Dynamite". Speaking of Storm and May, they will both be appearing on tonight's show as May goes head-to-head with Nikita while Storm has something on her mind to share.

Additionally, Ring Of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn will be gathering together for dinner.