Popular Star No Longer Listed On AEW Roster Page

In the wake of WWE releasing a number of Superstars from their roster, it's now AEW's turn to put some wrestlers back on the free agent market. Malakai Black's contract with the company has reportedly expired, Miro is seemingly done with the company as well, with both men being removed from the company's roster page. However, there is one more star who has since been removed from the AEW's official website, former AEW Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks. Nothing has been officially confirmed as far as Starks' contract status as multiple reports have claimed his deal runs out in the Spring of 2025.

Starks has not been seen on AEW TV since the March 30, 2024 edition of "AEW Collision," where it seemed like he sustained a concussion. What followed was almost an entire year of not being used by the company with no real reason behind it, something that Starks himself as claimed confused him. Things started to turn around for Starks at the end of 2024 as he was backstage at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November, which happened on the same day as his return to GCW, but that return didn't last long. In the days following the GCW appearance, current GCW World Champion Effy made a number of comments that angered Tony Khan, and subsequently pulled Starks from future GCW events.

Since the turn of the new year, Starks has become the DEFY World Champion, as well as performing for companies like House of Glory with no future plans being made for him in AEW. If this is last of Starks in AEW, he will leave the company with one reign as the AEW Tag Team Championships under his belt, and being the second longest-reigning FTW Champion in the title's history, only being surpassed by Hook.