Backstage Report On Miro's AEW Contract Status

It didn't take a keen observer to note that things had been rotten between Miro and AEW for quite a bit now. Since losing the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara in the fall of 2021, Miro has only wrestled 11 matches for the promotion, disappearing for long stretches of time and sparking speculation about his future, with reports indicating he asked for his release last fall.

It now appears his wish was granted. PWInsider reports that AEW and Miro mutually agreed to part ways over the past few days. In fact, this move had been in motion for a little while, with those close to both sides claiming that Miro and AEW had been working towards the terms of his release for "some time." No details were provided on whether Miro would have a noncompete clause.

While the latter half of Miro's AEW tenure was nonexistent, he entered the promotion with momentum in the fall of 2020, initially debuting as Kip Sabian's "Best Man." After turning on Sabian in the spring of 2021, Miro adopted his "Redeemer" gimmick and defeated Darby Allin in dominant fashion to claim the TNT Championship. He would hold the title for four months and defend it successfully eight times, with many considering it among the best TNT Championship reigns at the time.

For most, however, Miro is best remembered for his half-decade run in WWE as Rusev, where he won the WWE United States Championship three times and popularized "Rusev Day." He was released in the spring of 2020 as part of mass talent cuts made during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though there will be plenty of speculation regarding a reunion between WWE and Miro, how much (if any) interest the promotion has in him is unclear at this time.