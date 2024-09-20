Backstage Report Says This AEW Star Has Asked For Release

AEW's existence has objectively done a lot of good for the wrestling business, providing another viable option for wrestlers to ply their trade while earning major money in North America, but within any organization there will always be those who end up unhappy. For a long time, reporting has suggested that Miro, formerly WWE's Rusev, has been displeased with his tenure in the promotion, and now it appears he wants out.

According to a report from "Fightful Select," Miro has officially requested his release from AEW, and on Rusev Day of all days. At the time of writing, neither AEW nor Miro himself has confirmed the report, but "The Redeemer" has notably not competed in AEW at all this year, with his last match taking place during the company's last pay-per-view in 2023, Worlds End. According to Fightful's sources, Miro ended up being sidelined for longer than anticipated after his match at Worlds End, but that he recovered a long time ago, which the star previously confirmed, explaining that his injuries were seen to back in January.

Fightful also reports that AEW originally considered using Miro in the All In Casino Gauntlet, and an angle for him was pitched involving Jon Moxley, but added that he couldn't reach creative agreement with management, largely the reason for his absence from programming for the past two years. The report further pointed out that there's no confirmation if Miro's been granted his release yet, or if WWE has any interest in picking him up. Fightful's sources also noted that "The Redeemer" is currently signed to a seven-figure contract that doesn't expire until Spring 2026, which might complicate the dealings around his release.

