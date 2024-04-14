Miro Provides An Update On Injuries Amidst AEW Absence

AEW star Miro gave an update on the injuries that are keeping him out of action. The Bulgarian has not been seen since defeating Andrade El Idolo in what transpired to be the latter's final match for AEW ahead of his return to WWE. In March, Miro informed social media that he had been dealing with injury since September last year, reacting to rumors that he was due to compete in AEW's canceled "Meat Madness" match at Revolution.

Advertisement

Miro told Sportskeeda that he had sustained injuries to both his shoulder and elbow, finally getting them sorted in January with shots. He is recovering, rehabbing, and looking to return stronger than ever.

He wrestled just seven matches in 2023, four of which came after he said he sustained an injury. Before that, he had been on hiatus from AEW, stretching back to All Out in September 2022, capping off a year comprised of just four matches for the former TNT Champion. He wrestled almost twice the number of matches during 2021– the year of his TNT title run — than he has done in the years since combined.

It's worth noting that he's pursued ventures outside of wrestling in that time, including an acting role on the TV series "East New York" which required him to remain in the Empire State for weeks. Miro signed a four-year extension with AEW in 2022, suggesting he still has unfinished business in the promotion.



Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.