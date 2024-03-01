AEW's Miro Clarifies His Injury Status

AEW star Miro has not competed in the promotion since December 2023, when he took on Andrade during the promotion's final pay-per-view of the year, Worlds End. "The Redeemer" has not even made an appearance via vignettes, but recently responded to an X post that claimed both he and Keith Lee were the stars that were originally meant to appear in AEW's cancelled "Meat Madness" match. Interestingly, Miro claimed he has been injured since September, and underwent medical attention in January, seemingly giving a sarcastic response to Tony Khan booking him for the match, and insinuating Khan wasn't aware that one of his talents was injured.

I've been injured since September and i got medical attention in January. Sorry he wasn't aware of it https://t.co/xNxFjzu5iS — Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 1, 2024

Miro hasn't ever shied away from commenting on reports made about him, often debunking them, which could have been what he did in his reply. However, some fans are puzzled about his response, with some even criticizing the move as it makes Khan look bad. If the Bulgarian is irked by something, however, he clearly doesn't have any ill will toward AEW, as the following post he made on X was a call to fans to purchase the upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution 2024, to see Sting's final match.

It remains to be seen when "The Redeemer" will make his return to AEW, especially since fans have been clamoring for him to have a run that could actually compete with his highly-praised AEW TNT Championship run. Only time will tell, but Miro could easily work the social media drama into an onscreen angle upon his comeback.