CJ Perry Turns On Andrade El Idolo, Helps Miro Tap Him Out At AEW Worlds End

CJ Perry and Miro have reunited.

In the second match of AEW Worlds End, Miro and Andrade El Idolo clashed to settle their "AEW Collision" feud that also involved the former Lana as Andrade's manager. Miro looked to have won it at one point when he trapped Andrade in his Game Over submission, however Andrade made it to the ropes to break. Perry yelled at Miro quite often and even threw up her infected (but wrapped) middle finger early on.

Despite the conflict, Perry interfered on Miro's behalf when he was trapped in Andrade's Figure Four. Perry swiped Andrade's arms out from under him without the referee seeing it. Miro then capitalized by super-kicking Andrade for a nearfall before applying Game Over one more time for the submission victory.

The timing of Andrade and Perry splitting already is interesting as reports emerged earlier on Saturday that Andrade is likely on his way out of AEW and potentially returning to WWE. Fightful Select noted that Andrade made it known at the December 27 taping of "AEW Dynamite" in Orlando that he was planning on leaving.

Andrade joined AEW in June 2021 after exiting WWE earlier that spring. He was featured often in the first year but then his appearances waned as 2022 went on. Andrade became a regular on "Collision" this year and was featured in the Blue League of the inaugural AEW Continental Classic. Worlds End marked only the fourth AEW pay-per-view match for Andrade, while it was Miro's eighth since joining the company in 2020.