AEW Revolution Match Canceled Due To Injuries, Tony Khan Announces Replacement

AEW fans are going to have to wait just a little bit longer for Meat Madness.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on X (formerly Twitter) that due to multiple wrestlers being either injured or unable to be cleared by AEW medical staff the Meat Madness Match, originally slated for this Sunday's Revolution PPV, was "on ice." Khan has announced the match will be replaced with an All-Star Scramble Match. There is no word on which participants in Meat Madness are injured. Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer were scheduled for the match. According to Wikipedia, the match was possibly supposed to have more men added, but the match was recently referred to as a three-way match, so the injury or injuries may be to the announced participants, but nothing is confirmed. There is no word on who will be taking part in the Scramble Match.

With multiple wrestlers slated for #AEWRevolution's Meat Madness match out injured + shelved by AEW docs, I'm temporarily freezing the bout until they're clear Meat Madness is on ice;

instead Sunday's ppv will feature an

All-Star Scramble Match! See you tonight on #AEWDynamite! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 28, 2024

Wardlow has not wrestled since his February 14 win over Barrett Brown, where Wardlow appeared to tweak his knee. Hobbs appears to be in fine condition, as the former AEW TNT Champion wrestled on last Saturday's "AEW Collision," where he defeated Sammy Guevara. Archer also recently competed at the most recent taping of "AEW Rampage," competing on the March 1 episode which was taped on February 24.