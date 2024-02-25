Spoilers For March 1 Edition Of AEW Rampage

"AEW Rampage" has already been taped for March 1, and various CMLL talents were featured on the episode. "Rampage" is usually taped alongside "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesdays. However, taping schedules were changed ahead of AEW Revolution next Sunday, and the results are now known. According to PWInsider, "AEW Collision" will be taped right after "Dynamite" next week to give talent a break ahead of the pay-per-view, so they are not working back-to-back nights. As such, the company can't film "Rampage" during its usual slot, so it was recorded last night instead.

The "Rampage" taping saw Claudio Castagnoli defeat Rugido from CMLL, continuing the feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and stars of the Mexican promotion. Lance Archer and The Righteous won in a six-man tag team match, but their opponents weren't named. Riho defeated Trish Adora, and Magnus of CMLL defeated Matt Sydal in singles competition.

CMLL has been featured on AEW programming in recent weeks, and soon, the roles will be reversed. AEW's Blackpool Combat Club is headed to the promotion to appear in the main event of the March 29 episode of "Homenaje a Dos Leyenda," which will air from Arena Mexico. AEW Revolution is set for March 3 and will feature Sting's final match. "The Icon" is set to defend the AEW Tag Team Championships with Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Match against the Young Bucks. Another huge match on the card will see Will Ospreay become a full-time roster member of the company when he takes on Konosuke Takeshita.