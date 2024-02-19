Will Ospreay Reacts To His Final Indie Match Before Joining AEW

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has spent the first few months of 2024 tying up some loose ends before he becomes a full-time member of the AEW roster. He wrestled in a title match at the Tokyo Dome in January, wrapped up his New Japan Pro Wrestling career with a brutal "Dog Pound Steel Cage" match against the Bullet Club War Dogs in Osaka, and on February 18, wrestled his final match for Revolution Pro Wrestling at the company's High Stakes event in London.

Ospreay challenged Michael Oku for the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship in the main event, marking the first time the two men had crossed paths in singles action since their previous title match at the same event two years earlier. After 47 minutes of action, Oku retained his title, but it seems that Ospreay isn't bitter about the loss as he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his gratitude to Oku, RevPro, and the fans for making the night so special for him.

He said, "I couldn't have asked for a better exit from the Indies. 2K in attendance, my parents, my mrs, my best friend & my new boss. @TheOJMO you have my respect. You took me to the longest one on one match of my career & came out on top. Thank you Brit Wres."

With no more obligations to fulfill, Ospreay can now turn his attention to becoming "All Elite" full-time. His first test as an AEEW roster member has already been announced as it was confirmed on the February 14 edition of "Dynamite" that Ospreay will face Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution in a battle of "Don Callis Family" members.