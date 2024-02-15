Will Ospreay's AEW Revolution Opponent Revealed On Dynamite

AEW is on the road to Revolution and the March PPV will mark the first major AEW event which will take place after Will Ospreay's NJPW contract expires and the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion joins AEW full-time.

On "AEW Dynamite," Don Callis revealed that his client, Konosuke Takeshita, will face Ospreay on March 3 in Greensboro, NC at the Revolution PPV. Ospreay and Takeshita have only shared the ring one time when Ospreay teamed with Takeshita to take on Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi at AEW WrestleDream in October. Ospreay announced that he signed with AEW in November, with the working relationship between AEW and NJPW allowing the company to sign the then-IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion.

The United Empire leader finished up his dates in Japan, wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in January, in a losing effort against Jon Moxley and now-IWGP Global Champion David Finlay, and then wrestled his final NJPW recently at New Beginning In Osaka, where he and the United Kingdom lost a ten-man steel cage tag team match against Bullet Club War Dogs.