AEW's Tony Schiavone Discusses Sting's Upcoming Retirement Match

As AEW Revolution approaches, fans are finally coming to terms with the fact that after March 3, 2024, they will never see Sting wrestle another wrestling match. "The Icon" is set to defend the AEW Tag Team Championships alongside Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Match against The Young Bucks. If Sting and Allin win, they will finish their run as a tag team with a 100% winning record. Tony Schiavone, who has been part of Sting's career throughout the years, is set to call for the big match. On the latest edition of the "What Happened When?" podcast, he got candid about how much he is looking forward to the bout.

"Sting's family's going to be there; he's invited a couple of his friends there, so it's going to be an emotional night for me, and it's going to be an emotional night for Ric Flair, who's going to be there as well. The fact that if you think about it, Sting and Flair and Clash of the Champions, and I was there to call it, and how much the Greensboro Coliseum means to me as a wrestling fan because that was my go-to place during all my fandom years back in the '70s. It means a lot to me, so with that in mind, I really personally look forward to this night.

Schiavone revealed how honored he is to have been a part of Sting and Ric Flair's career, even if it was just a minimal role, revealing that the 1980s was his favorite decade with the two men. As such, he's the ideal candidate to call a match of this magnitude.

