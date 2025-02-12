Former AEW Star Ricky Starks Makes Surprise Appearance On WWE NXT

The day after receiving his release from AEW, Ricky Starks appeared on "WWE NXT" and cut a promo amongst the fans in the WWE Performance Center. As the ring crew was still setting up the cage for the main event, Starks appeared, microphone in hand. He appeared without music, with only the crowd's cheers and a "Holy crap!" from Vic Joseph on commentary to alert fans at home what was happening. Fans chanted his name as a spotlight appeared on the former AEW star.

"If 'NXT' is the future of professional wrestling, well guess what, you need an absolute superstar of the future," Starks said. "If this is the hottest brand, well you need the hottest free agent right now, baby. Everyone's been asking when the revolution will be televised again. Well, I'm right here, aren't I?"

Starks was removed from AEW's roster page on Monday and it was reported he was "free and clear" to go wherever he wanted to perform with no non-compete clause to adhere to. Multiple reports claimed that his contract with Tony Khan's company was set to run out this spring, after AEW picked up the option year on his contract, but did not utilize him on television. "NXT" will host it's Vengeance Day premium live event on Saturday, but Starks gave no indication in his promo as to whether he will be making an appearance or not.