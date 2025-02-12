WWE NXT Live Coverage 2/11 - North American Championship Steel Cage Match, Bayley Takes On Cora Jade & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on February 11, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Ridge Holland unsuccessfully challenged Tony D'Angelo for the North American Championship on the January 21 edition of "NXT". Tonight, he has the opportunity to do so once again, but unlike their last encounter, this time it will be in a Steel Cage. Holland has never competed in a Steel Cage Match while D'Angelo has only done so on one other occasion when he came up short against Pete Dunne on the February 15, 2022 episode of "NXT".

As she and Roxanne Perez prepare to challenge Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship at "NXT" Vengeance Day this coming Saturday, Bayley looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout as she takes on Perez's best friend Cora Jade. Bayley, Perez, and Giulia encountered one another during last week's edition of "NXT" in a summit before it was crashed by 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair as she continues to weigh what title to challenge for at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Lexis King will be putting the NXT Heritage Cup on the line for the first time on television since retaining against Charlie Dempsey on January 21 as he defends against current TNA Wrestling star JDC (formerly known as Fandango in WWE). After King announced that the Heritage Cup would be contested under normal one fall match rules rather than British Rounds Rules, JDC confronted him looking for a shot at King's title.

Additionally, Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs will be joining forces to square off with No Quarter Catch Crew's Myles Borne and Tavion Heights and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match.