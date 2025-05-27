WWE NXT Results 5/27 - Stephanie Vaquer Defends NXT Women's Title, North American Title Up For Grabs

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on May 27, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

After successfully retaining her title against Jordynne Grace at "NXT" Battleground this past Sunday, Stephanie Vaquer will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line once again tonight as she defends against Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence. Not only did Jayne and Vaquer square off in a tag team match on the May 13 episode of "NXT" in which the former and her stablemate Fallon Henley came up short against the latter and the aforementioned Grace, but Jayne was also previously unsuccessful in challenging Vaquer for her title at an "NXT" Live Event on May 17 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Another championship will be on the line tonight, as Ethan Page challenges Ricky Saints for the North American Championship in what will be Saints' first defense since retaining against Lexis King on the April 29 episode of "NXT". The two men have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past several weeks, with Page previously being unable to dethrone Saints as titleholder at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 19.