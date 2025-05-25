WWE NXT Battleground Live Coverage - 5/25: Femi/Borne, Grace/Vaquer, TNA World Title, More

The battle lines have been drawn, and the stars of "WWE NXT" are in Tampa, FL for this year's Battleground event.

The show will be jam-packed with title action, as WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi will defend his title in the main event against the deaf superstar, Myles Borne. Borne is looking to be an example to disabled athletes everywhere with his win. Meanwhile, WWE NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer is set to defend her title against former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Grace and Vaquer have been tentative allies since Grace joined "NXT," but Grace is still as ambitious as anyone, making the title around Vaquer's waist a target.

WWE NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca will face the inaugural champion Kelani Jordan. Also, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank will team with Josh Briggs to take on The Culling's Niko Vance, Shawn Spears, and Briggs's former tag partner Brooks Jensen. Plus former The D'Angelo Family's issues come to a head, as Tony D'Angelo will face Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo for the first time since Stacks betrayed "The Don."

Finally, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will put his title on the line against Trick Williams, marking the first time the TNA World Title will be defended on a WWE show.

WWE NXT Battleground is set to air at 8 pm ET on Peacock.

