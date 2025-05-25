NXT Battleground 2025 Full & Final Card

In addition to AEW Double or Nothing, tonight is also "WWE NXT" Battleground, which will emanate from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Four championships will be defended on the premium live event, including Joe Hendry's TNA World Championship, marking the first time the TNA title has been defended on a WWE show.

Hendry and former NXT Champion Trick Williams have been feuding for weeks, starting when Hendry initially interrupted Williams' challenge to current NXT Champion Oba Femi, which led to Williams appearing on TNA to take out Hendry and cost him a match. Their feud continued to heat up with a rap performance and in-ring concert on the latest episode of "NXT," where Hendry got the upper hand after hitting Williams with a guitar to close the show.

Femi will take on a new title competitor in No Quarter Catch Crew's Myles Borne. Borne shocked "NXT" fans by winning a number one contender's battle royal a few weeks ago, and he faced off against "The Ruler" on Tuesday to let him know he was ready to step up to the challenge. NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer is also set to defend her gold against "The Juggernaut" Jordynne Grace, who earned her shot after a brutal match with Giulia.

Rounding out the championship defenses is the Women's North American Championship. Sol Ruca will defend her gold against the first holder of the title, Kelani Jordan, after Jordan defeated Ruca's tag team partner, Zaria, on Tuesday to earn her shot.

Elsewhere on the card, "The Don" Tony D'Angelo takes on his former "Underboss," Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Stacks turned heel on the D'Angelo Family back at Stand & Deliver after weeks of D'Angelo not trusting his now-former friend in their quest to learn more about heel faction Darkstate and its members. NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will also team up with Josh Briggs to take on The Culling's Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen in six-man tag action.