TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Returns To WWE NXT, Confronts Champion

Fresh off his first appearance at WrestleMania, TNA Champion Joe Hendry appeared on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday to confront NXT Champion Oba Femi, but Trick Williams got in the way after thinking he deserved another shot at Femi despite his Stand & Deliver triple threat loss. Femi went out to address the audience after retaining his title at the premium live event but was interrupted by Williams who demanded a one-on-one match against "The Ruler."

That's when Hendry's music hit to the delight of the Las Vegas crowd. He told Williams that he didn't think the former NXT Champion was the same person he tagged with back in the fall and that the rumors were true, that Williams had changed. Hendry said that Williams no longer soaks in the cheers of fans, he just soaks in self pity. He said Williams wasn't hungry, he's just entitled and asked Williams if he ever stop to think maybe "Trick Williams is a whiny b****."

Williams went after Hendry about his loss on Sunday to Randy Orton and told him to take his TNA Championship and go back to where he belongs. Hendry said he might have lost, but he was in front of 60,000 people at WrestleMania and Williams was in the stands.

Hendry said he had business to discuss Femi, who warned Hendry not to make the same mistake that his fellow TNA star Moose made. Williams got in the way between the two champions and they beat him down. Later in the night, Williams was seen tearing apart the backstage area and "NXT" General Manager Ava could be heard telling him to leave the building.