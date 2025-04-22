WWE NXT Results 4/22 - Stephanie Vaquer Defends NXT Women's Championship, Two Other Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on April 22, 2025, coming to you live from the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada!

After retaining her NXT Women's Championship against Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace in a Fatal Four-Way Match at "NXT" Stand & Deliver this past Saturday, Stephanie Vaquer will be putting her title on the line once again as she defends against Roxanne Perez. Perez has been on a losing streak since coming up short in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match on March 1, and has come up short against the likes of the aforementioned Grace, Kelani Jordan, and Tiffany Stratton in singles competition.

Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will be putting the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin. Not only did Paxley and Dolin secure the opportunity to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship by emerging victorious in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Elimination Match on the Countdown to Stand & Deliver pre-show, but Morgan and Rodriguez regained the Women's Tag Team Championship during last night's edition of "WWE Raw" from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria after being dethroned by them the night before at Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

Additionally, Lexis King will be defending the NXT Heritage Cup against a mystery opponent who has yet to be revealed. King has his Heritage Cup disappear from him at the hands of Penn and Teller as part of a magic trick they performed on him backstage at Stand & Deliver, but the latter two men later returned it to the former on the condition he put it on the line against a mystery opponent.