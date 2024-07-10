TNA Star Joe Hendry Returns To WWE NXT, Gets Win In Main Event

Fresh off their four-way title match at "WWE NXT" Heatwave, Ethan Page, Shawn Spears, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans were slated to meet in tag team action, specifically with the former two taking on the latter pair. Ahead of their tag bout, though, the newly reinstated Brooks Jensen attacked Evans backstage, rendering him unable to compete. As such, Williams was then tasked with finding a new tag team partner for the evening. That replacement partner was later revealed to be TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry, who marked his first appearance on the "NXT" brand since the June 18 episode of "NXT."

Advertisement

Hendry and Williams proved to be quite successful in their debut as a pair, namely as Hendry laid out Spears with a chokeslam for the win. The duo did find themselves with a significant advantage in the match's closing moments, however, as Page fled through the crowd after being attacked by Oro Mensah. Regardless of the circumstances, Hendry has now earned his first official victory under the banner of WWE.

Last month, Hendry appeared, albeit briefly, in a 25-man battle royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Championship. Following this outing, Hendry's face notably surfaced at the end of the "NXT" Heatwave premium live event, and in a commercial promoting Tuesday's episode of "NXT." Recent reports indicated that WWE officials were planning to heavily utilize Hendry on their programming again in the coming months, which has now seemingly begun with an alliance alongside the now former NXT Champion Trick Williams.

Advertisement