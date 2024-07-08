Former AEW Star Ethan Page Wins WWE NXT Championship In Shocking Heatwave Main Event

Former AEW talent "All Ego" Ethan Page is the new NXT Champion after defeating the defending Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, and Je'Von Evans in a fatal four-way match at NXT Heatwave in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Page initially fought his way into the match after he was never eliminated during the Number One Contender's battle royal on an episode of "WWE NXT," after being taken out of the match by Oro Mensah. The match ended in dramatic fashion, after Williams took out Evans with a Trick Shot that also knocked Spears off the ring apron. Williams then hit another Trick Shot on Page, but Page fell on top of Evans to pin him, and Spears held on to Williams to prevent him from breaking the fall.

The match started out with Page immediately getting out of the ring when the bell rung, only for Evans to go over the top rope to brawl with him on the outside while Spears and Williams mixed it up in the ring. Spears was the first competitor to seemingly remember the no-disqualification aspect of a fatal four-way and introduced a chair into the match, taking out all other competitors.

Evans got "bouncy" throughout the match, and almost had the victory during different points of the bout, after hitting multiple high-flying moves to Page before Williams broke up Evans' falls not once, but twice. At one point, Williams sent Evans over the top rope and into the announce desk, sending Evans through it. With no hard feelings, Evans saved Williams at another point, putting the now-former champion's foot on the rope when he was pinned by Page. Following Page's chance victory, he held up his newly-won title in the middle of the ring for the fans, but the broadcast cut to a quick tease for TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry, who was eliminated by Page first overall in the battle royal.

