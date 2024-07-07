WWE NXT Heatwave Live Coverage 6/7 - Fatal Four-Way NXT Championship Match, Four Other Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Heatwave on July 7, 2024, coming to you live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at a special start time of 7 PM ET!

Trick Williams will be putting the "NXT" Championship on the line for the third time since dethroning Ilja Dragunov at Night One of the "NXT" Spring Breakin' special as he defends against Ethan Page, Shawn Spears, and Je'Von Evans in a Fatal Four-Way match. Page and Spears made their grievances with Evans winning a Number One Contenders Twenty Five Man Battle Royal on the June 18 edition of "NXT" known, with Page having never technically been eliminated from the Battle Royal after Oro Mensah attacked him and Spears being eliminated from the Battle Royal last. Things culminated this past Tuesday when the four men met to make tonight's match official, which ultimately resulted in Page and Spears being sent through the tables used in the contract signing.

The "NXT" Women's Championship will be up for grabs, as titleholder Roxanne Perez goes head-to-head with Lola Vice. Flanked by two security guards, Perez encountered Vice this past Tuesday one more time ahead of their match. After Vice shared her story of providing for her family as a MMA fighter, she took down one of Perez's security guards much to the surprise of Perez.

Three more titles will be on the line tonight, as Sol Ruca challenges Kelani Jordan for the Women's North American Championship. The two women became familiar with one another as competitors in the Six Woman Ladder Match wherein Jordan became the first titleholder at "NXT" Battleground, and Ruca later earned another shot at Jordan's title when she defeated Arianna Grace in a Number One Contenders match on the June 25 episode of "NXT".

Speaking of Battleground, Oba Femi successfully defended the North American Championship against Wes Lee and Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat Match at the Premium Live Event. Shortly after, Lee looked to earn another shot at the title but this time in singles action. Femi agreed to do so, but only if Lee were to never receive another opportunity to win the North American Championship throughout the rest of his reign. Tonight, such will be coming to fruition as the two square off for the title.

Although tensions between Nathan Frazer and Axiom have been on the rise between them stemming from the former being focused on his pursuits in the singles division, they will have to work in tandem as they defend the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against Chase U. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson secured their spot on tonight's match when they won a Number One Contenders Tag Team Turmoil by last eliminating New Catch Republic on June 25.

Additionally, Jacy Jayne will be returning to "NXT" programming for the first time since June 18 as she joins forces with Jazmyn Nyx to take on the aforementioned Grace and Karmen Petrovic on the Countdown to Heatwave beginning at 6 PM ET.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx make their way down to the ring. Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic follow.

