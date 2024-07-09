Video: TNA Star Joe Hendry Surfaces In Commercial For Next Episode Of WWE NXT

While "WWE NXT" fans prepare to enter the "All-Ego Era," they can also seemingly prepare for the return of TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry. Following his appearance on the June 18 episode of "NXT," the smiling face of the former TNA Digital Media Champion made a surprise flash in the closing moments of the "NXT" Heatwave premium live event on July 7. That same face can now be seen in a commercial promoting tonight's episode of "NXT."

On X (formerly Twitter), WWE provided a video preview of what fans can expect to see on Tuesday's edition of "NXT," including the continued reigns of NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, as well as the proverbial coronation of the new NXT Champion, Ethan Page. Around the five-second mark, the WWE Universe also sees another glimmer of Joe Hendry, suggesting that he could potentially return in physical form in the imminent future.

Teasings of Hendry's resurgence in "NXT" comes in the midst of the ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling, which has allowed multiple stars to cross over between companies. Hendry previously competed in a number one contenders battle royal on "NXT" last month, where he was dramatically eliminated by his TNA rival, Frankie Kazarian.

Despite his elimination, Hendry's "NXT" appearance drew massive numbers on social media. With Hendry's ability to go viral, WWE officials are now reportedly keen on utilizing him in a significant way in the forthcoming months. The capacity in which Hendry will possibly be used is still unknown.