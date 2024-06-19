TNA's Joe Hendry Makes Brief WWE NXT Debut, Eliminated By Former AEW Star

Say his name and he appears... but apparently not for long when it comes to the Number One Contender's battle royal on "WWE NXT." TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry finally made an appearance on WWE's developmental brand through their growing relationship with TNA, and Hendry helped open the show before the match began. Hendry's music hit and he came down the ramp on the mic, and said it's 24 men and "one sensation" in the match, and he was going to eliminate everyone and become NXT Champion.

Hendry wasn't long for the match, however. He was the first man eliminated after former AEW star turned "NXT" talent "All Ego" Ethan Page got in his face. Oro Mensah blindsided Page to distract him, and everyone else in the ring went after Hendry and dumped him over the top rope.

"Did you see that?" Hendry said in a video posted to WWE's X account, where he went up to Shawn Michaels in gorilla position following his elimination. "Was that your idea? Twenty-four other men against me? Joe Hendry versus 'NXT?' You know what Shawn, I can show up anywhere, any time, on any show. All you've got to do is say his name."

Hendry became a mainstream sensation, especially in the UK, when his entrance theme and music video "I Believe in Joe Hendry" began trending on UK charts and went viral online. Since WWE entered a new relationship with TNA, bringing in wrestlers like Jordynne Grace, fans had been clamoring to see Hendry on their screens for the company.