WWE NXT Live Coverage 6/18 - #1 Contenders Battle Royal, Women's North American Title Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on June 18, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

After successfully defending the "NXT" Championship against Ethan Page at "NXT" Battleground, Trick Williams will find out who his next challenger is tonight as twenty five men compete in a Battle Royal. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes revealed tonight's match to Williams during last week's edition of "NXT" when the two encountered one another in the ring, noting that some of the competitors may not be members of the "NXT" roster.

Just a little over a week since she won a Six Woman Ladder Match in Las Vegas, Nevada to became the inaugural titleholder, Kelani Jordan will be putting the Women's North American Championship on the line for the first time ever as she defends against The OC's Michin. "NXT" General Manager Ava granted Michin a title shot last week after she had defeated Jaida Parker of OTM in the opening contest of the show.

North American Champion Oba Femi will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. This will be Femi's first appearance since June 9, during which he retained his title against Wes Lee and Gallus' Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat Match at the Premium Live Event.

"NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will be joining forces with Lola Vice to take on Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, and Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx in a Triple Threat tag team match. The six women came face-to-face in the closing moments of last week's show in a verbal altercation that turned physical, with Perez and Vice ultimately being the only ones left in the ring together.

