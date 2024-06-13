TNA's Jordynne Grace Opens Up About Cross-Promotional Match At WWE NXT Battleground

"NXT" Battleground is in the rearview mirror, and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace failed to walk out of Las Vegas, Nevada as a double titleholder. She was defeated by NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez in a hard-hitting bout that saw Tatum Paxley get involved, Dana 'Ash by Elegance' Brooke make her return to WWE, and loud TNA chants that would have been discouraged just a few years ago.

Grace hadn't had a chance to watch her match with Perez back when she sat down for her interview with Denise Salcedo, but from what she could remember, the TNA star feels like she didn't give everything she could have. "I think she's an amazing wrestler, she's so young, and I feel like it's really going to be a testament to how good she's going to be as the years go on. But I feel like personally, it was a strong showing, but I feel like I could have done better and I feel like in the future, I can do better for the WWE Universe for sure."

The event was the first wrestling show to take place at the UFC Apex facility, which Grace said gave the show a different vibe than a traditional wrestling card, especially when the predominantly WWE crowd started chanting TNA. "It was a UFC vibe," Grace said. "The chairs were all kind of pushed more together than a wrestling show, it was like ... I don't know how to describe it, like a stadium style where everything was around, but it was just a cool vibe. The TNA chants, they always get me, they always get me in my feelings, and I try not to start crying whenever they start going."

