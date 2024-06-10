Roxanne Perez Retains Her Title, Former Dana Brooke Returns To WWE NXT At Battleground

Roxanne Perez fended off a minor interpromotional invasion to retain the NXT Women's Championship over TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Battleground. The bout saw interference, as Tatum Paxley entered the UFC Apex and attempted to abscond with the TNA Knockouts Championship, provoking a surprise cameo from current TNA and former WWE star Ash by Elegance –= fka Dana Brooke — as they tussled for the title.

Advertisement

That would prove to be the deciding factor in an otherwise balanced contest which could easily have gone either way. Grace relented in her offense on Perez as she took out Paxley and Elegance on the outside, then returned to abusing Perez in the ring before Perez hit a big counter followed by Pop-Rox to score the winning pinfall. With the victory, Perez extends her run beyond 65 days after first capturing the title from Lyra Valkyria at Stand & Deliver. Grace will return to TNA empty-handed, but she might well have invited future challenge for her title from Paxley or Perez again with Sunday night's crossing of the forbidden door.