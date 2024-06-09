Roxanne Perez Wants To Wrestle Jordynne Grace In TNA After WWE NXT Battleground

Roxanne Perez looks to defend her NXT Women's Championship against TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace during Sunday's "WWE NXT" Battleground event in Las Vegas. The bout will be the fourth title defense for Perez since defeating Lyra Valkyria at "NXT" Stand & Deliver in April, and it's a match that, as Perez told "Sports Illustrated," she's been looking forward to for quite some time.

"I've wanted to cross paths with Jordynne Grace since I was on the independents," Perez said, before talking up a potential reversal. "I'd love to wrestle her in TNA."

Roxanne Perez had reigned as ROH Women's Champion prior to signing with WWE, finally dropping the title on TNA programming in a Title vs. Title match with AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purazzo. She's never wrestled Grace before, however, and she explained how much it means to her to finally get the chance.

"This means everything to me, and it's everything for me, too. This is my life. I'm ready for her," she declared.

This will be Grace's third WWE match this year despite being signed to a different promotion. She made her debut in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble cameo in January, and prepared for Sunday's title fight by making her singles debut against Stevie Turner on "WWE NXT" this past week, picking up the win after three minutes. The TNA star's return has fueled speculation about the future of the interpromotional relationship, with fellow TNA stars Josh Alexander and Leon Slater reportedly among those the "NXT" roster would be interested in facing.

