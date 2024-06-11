TNA's Ash By Elegance, FKA WWE's Dana Brooke, Details NXT Battleground Appearance

"WWE NXT" Battleground was the first Premium Live Event to take place since the blossoming relationship between WWE and TNA was established, and fans in Las Vegas were met with the surprise appearance of Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE. Brooke was released by WWE in September 2023, but repackaged herself when she arrived in TNA at the start of 2024.

To say the surprise came out of nowhere would be an understatement, especially given how the appearance came about. Speaking to ComicBook, Ash revealed how her return to WWE came about. "My gosh, it was seriously last minute," I was going about my week and I had an appearance on Saturday in Jacksonville. I get a call, I think it was late Thursday, even maybe early Friday morning, and they're like, 'Hey, are you available this weekend? We'd love to have you come back and do something with TNA and 'NXT,'" "I was like, 'What?! Oh yeah, count me in!'

WWE booked her on the next flight from Jacksonville to Las Vegas in order to get her to the event on time. When Ash arrived at the UFC Apex for the event, she made sure to keep herself out of the spotlight in order to maintain secrecy. "I kept everything on the DL. I was hiding. I had my hat, I had my hoodie, I had my sunglasses ... Nobody knew who I was. I made that sneak appearance, sneak attack, and here I am. I took a red eye back to Miami this morning and am enjoying about a day and a half vacation with my family and then I'm back on the road for some TNA action in Chicago. I'm booked and busy baby."



