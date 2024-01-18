Ash By Elegance, Formerly WWE's Dana Brooke, Officially Signs With TNA Wrestling

With the non-compete clauses from this September's WWE releases expiring, free agents are flooding the wrestling world, and former WWE Superstars are getting a character refresh. The character makeover was a bit literal with the former Dana Brooke, who appeared at TNA's Hard To Kill as Ash By Elegance.

TNA announced on Twitter that the former 15-time WWE 24/7 Champion has signed with the promotion following her appearance at Hard To Kill.

BREAKING: Ash By Elegance has signed with TNA Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/VBvhuP7xOj — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 18, 2024

The new character that she debuted over the weekend is a complete departure from her former WWE persona. She recently explained that fans can expect to see a new side of her as she feels she barely scratched the surface of her intensity and her ferocity in WWE. Ash was released by WWE in September following the finalization of the merger between WWE and UFC into TKO Group Holdings, after which she said that she was excited about her future away from WWE. Ash had been with WWE for 10 years, signing with the company in 2013.

The former WWE Women's Tag Champion wasn't the only former WWE Superstar to debut at Hard To Kill, as former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, appeared at the end of the pay-per-view to confront the new TNA World Champion, Moose. The signings and appearances take on an extra weight following the promotion's decision to revert from "Impact Wrestling" to its original TNA Wrestling name, as the promotion looks to define its new/old image going forward in 2024.