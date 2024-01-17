TNA's Ash By Elegance, Formerly WWE's Dana Brooke, Explains Differences Fans Will See

Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE, made her TNA debut this past weekend at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Ash was asked about what fans will see differently in the ring compared to her run with WWE.

"You're going to see drive and determination and a side of me that people haven't seen," Ash answered. "I had mentioned before to people in the locker room when I was at TNA, I said, 'I was never given the opportunity to show my true potential.' The one match that I did that I really felt like I opened up was one of my last matches [in WWE]. [It] was the kendo stick match, and then a match after that with the champion, where I really was able to bring out a different side of aggression and passion and things that I felt like I was held back from ... I feel as though TNA is going to let me explore this side of me of who I truly am."

When questioned about the potential of having microphone time in TNA, something that rarely happened in WWE, Ash said that she would be "genuine" and "real." The former WWE 24/7 Champion went on to say that she is going to pour her heart and soul into the Ash by Elegance character. Reflecting on her run with WWE, Ash mentioned that the closest she got to truly expressing herself was with the 24/7 belt. She had an idea to rebrand the gold into a women's mid-card title. Ash also wanted the opportunity to show how she lived her life every day under the rules of the 24/7 Championship. However, the bodybuilder-turned-wrestler said that WWE never gave her the chance to do those things.

