Dana Brooke Looks Forward To 'The Next Chapter Of My Fairytale' Following WWE Release

Recently released WWE Superstar Dana Brooke penned a lengthy, heartfelt message regarding her departure from the company and her love for wrestling. Brooke posted the message to the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday. The star, whose real name is Ashley Sebera, said she had written many things and deleted them trying "to wrap [her] head around this."

The star, who has a background in bodybuilding, wrote about her time with the company and called wrestling her "fairytale" and her "true love." She said she gave wrestling her everything and also said it "saved" her life after the death of her fiance, fellow bodybuilder Dallas McCarver, in 2017.

"I had two directions I could take — either bury myself in a deep hole of depression or rise to the top, and I always and will forever say WWE (WRESTLING) saved my life!" Brooke wrote. "It was all I ever had ... my co-workers and fans were all I ever knew for so many years and turning to wrestling was my escape!"

💔🤼‍♀️💔

Thank You 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/KAngMEcC4R — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) September 22, 2023

Brooke, who signed with the company in 2013, had most recently been appearing on "WWE NXT" alongside Kelani Jordan. She is also a 15-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Her last match with the company took place on September 12, 2023.