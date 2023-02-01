Dana Brooke Discusses WWE Trashing 24/7 Title, Possibly Wrestling In NJPW, The Bella Twins's Raw XXX Criticism, & More! - Exclusive

You've worked with so many women on the roster, but there's some legends that are coming back around these days. Trish has come back, Lita's around sometimes — is there a big bucket list Hall of Famer name that you'd love to get in the ring with and share that moment with?

Who I would love to share the ring with would be Michelle McCool. Last year I got to work with her in the Rumble, and she was the one that actually eliminated me, so I'd love to get back in there with her and do our thing. Trish is a role model of mine. We always connect backstage. She always gives me words of wisdom. Beth Phoenix is amazing, so the list goes on and on and on, but those are a few to name.

WWE's kind of cracked open that forbidden door, and we've seen a couple WWE talent go over to New Japan. New Japan is now embracing women's wrestling. Of course, there's some big names over there, as well ... I mean, you've been in the WWE bubble. Would you like to go out, maybe experience what a New Japan match is like and work in that space?

Yeah, it's amazing because I do work with quite a few girls that have that experience as well, too, in the WWE ring. And it always feels like they push me to my limits. They elevate me. They bring out what's best in me. But WWE is always home. It feels like it's always home. So, given that opportunity, I would have to talk it over, and we would go from there.

Last question. I wanted to get your thoughts on the Bella Twins this past week. They were talking about how they didn't think the women were very well served on "Raw XXX." What's your response to something like that?

The Bella Twins have been here. They've carved their way. They carved their path. I respect them wholeheartedly, but us women are doing our thing anytime we are given our chance, and we kill it, and we knock it out of the ballpark with a smile on our face, and that's how professionals do it.