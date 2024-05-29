Backstage Report On Ethan Page Leaving AEW And Signing With WWE

More details have reportedly emerged on former AEW star Ethan Page's surprise debut on "WWE NXT." Page debuted in WWE's developmental territory this week after being last been seen on network TV with AEW in December last year. Fightful Select has since reported that Page has signed with WWE after leaving his old promotion, but it's not certain whether he had been released or his contract had expired.

Page had reportedly told some within the industry that he was looking to be a free agent by the late spring. He wanted to keep his AEW departure under the radar until he appeared elsewhere, though that wasn't necessarily specific to his WWE move.

With regards to his WWE deal, it was reportedly finalized over the last week and he had a behind-closed-doors WWE Performance Center visit in that time period. The report also notes that WWE officials are pleased with his "NXT" debut, and main roster sources have since reached out to communicate their excitement about Page joining the company.

Page seemingly left AEW at the beginning of May after his profile was removed from the company's roster page. He joined the promotion in 2021, though he spent his final days there competing under Tony Khan's promotional umbrella with ROH, with his last appearance occurring on February 10. Page had been in contact with WWE prior to debuting with AEW, saying that conversations were positive but he had already promised to join Khan's promotion.

"All Ego" isn't the only person to depart from AEW, as Arn Anderson and Mark Henry confirmed their exits this week. Elsewhere, it's been reported that Jake Hager's AEW contract also expired.