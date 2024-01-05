Ethan Page Says He Was 'In Contact' With WWE When Cody Rhodes Brought Him To AEW

It's no secret that Ethan Page and Cody Rhodes have been close friends behind the scenes, and "The American Nightmare" had a part to play in Page's debut in AEW. On "The Bragman Breakdown," Page also briefly confirmed that WWE reached out to him around the time he debuted in AEW. According to Page, he was in contact with Rhodes about going to AEW but felt that he wanted to earn a spot on the roster and not leverage their friendship. He continued, revealing it was Matt Jackson who ended up offering him a spot. "Matt Jackson was the one who reached out to me and changed my life forever, I tell the guy that all the time, thank you."

While he praises Jackson for the opportunity he received, he still credited Rhodes for being influential on his career in AEW. "Me and him wrestled on New Years, the main event on "Rampage" in one of my favorite matches of my career. He was so giving in the ring and pushed for the match himself." Interestingly, he revealed that the EVPs reached out to him while still under contract with Impact Wrestling in 2019, but he paused the talks and resumed them once he became a free agent.

Page was also asked whether WWE reached out to him, and confirmed they had talks at some stage. However, he felt like it wasn't the right time, as he had his mind made up about going to AEW. "It was a good conversation, it just wasn't the right timing at the time. I honestly had my eyes set on AEW at the time." Page also credited Darby Allin for his jump, as he wanted to enter into a feud with the star after clashing with him on the Indies.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Bragman Breakdown" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.