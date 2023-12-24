Matt Jackson Comments On His Wife's Departure From AEW

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson and his brother Nick aren't the only members of the Jackson family who have been working in the trenches, building AEW into the promotion that its fans know and love today, as Matt's wife Dana Massie has been Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer for the company. Massie was announced as one of the AEW executives departing the company in 2024, as AEW has seen backstage turnover recently.

Matt Jackson took to Instagram to thank his wife for her hard work, writing "End of an era. You were in the first conversations, when this was all only an idea. One of the main builders of our empire. Always positive in at times was a thankless job. Glad you got to do it all, and leave on your terms, by your own choice. It's been fun working with you. See you at dinner."

Matt Jackson/Instagram

Jackson's message makes it clear that there is no animosity between AEW and Dana, repeatedly mentioning that Dana was departing AEW on her own terms. The news comes as Rafael Morffi is also set to depart AEW, finishing up his duties as Vice President of Live Events/Touring. Morffi is expected to pursue outside interests. There is no word on what the future holds for Dana Massie, outside of the family dinner that Matt mentioned. Longtime producer QT Marshall also departed the company recently, citing a change in direction and his desire to be an in-ring talent causing a schism between Marshall and the company.