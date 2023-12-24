Two AEW Executives Reportedly To Soon Be Departing From The Company

AEW is reportedly set to experience some major shakeups behind the scenes. According to Fightful Select, Rafael Morffi, the Executive President of Live Events/Touring, will step down from his post to work with the Barclays Center in 2024. He had been working with the promotion since its inception following stints in WWE and Impact Wrestling.

PWInsider also provided an update on Morffi's exit. The executive reportedly informed AEW of his decision during the recent Montreal events, and he will officially vacate his position after the upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view. Morffi has been responsible for booking AEW's shows in major arenas and is said to have played a huge role in securing Wembley Stadium for the All In events.

Morffi isn't the only long-term employee to be stepping aside, either. Matt Jackson's wife, Dana Massie, who has been the Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer since 2019, is also giving up her post. The report doesn't explain why Massie is leaving her position, but Fightful Select and Raj Giri have confirmed the news.

Of course, these aren't the only major backstage changes to happen in AEW lately. Kevin Sullivan was recently fired from his position as the VP of Post Production, reportedly at the behest of Mike Mansbury. Meanwhile, QT Marshall, a long-term wrestler and producer, resigned earlier this year due to creative differences with the company's current direction. He will see out the rest of his contract, which expires at the end of the year, before embarking on his next venture.