Longtime AEW Wrestler And Producer QT Marshall Announces Resignation From The Company

All Elite Wrestling suffered a potentially significant loss Monday, as veteran wrestler and producer QT Marshall has resigned. Marshall announced his resignation on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Thank you AEW. Thank you Tony Khan," Marshall wrote. "I've had the privilege of being here since Day 1 and I've written over 750 formats with All Elite Wrestling, and always with pride. As much as I've enjoyed being a VP, manager of Talent Relations and wearing a myriad of hats, the company has changed a lot since 2019 and is heading in a different direction and I feel that it's best I do the same, as we only get one chance to go All In! I have officially resigned from AEW and will have fulfilled all obligations by the end of 2023."

As Marshall noted, he performed several backstage jobs within the company, including serving as VP of Show and Creative Coordination, making this a potentially difficult loss for a promotion that just lost its world champion to injury for an undisclosed amount of time. He also played a character on AEW programming, most recently as leader of the stable QTV. He had most recently wrestled on the episode of "AEW Rampage" that aired on August 25, defending the AAA Latin American Championship against the luchador Gravity.

Back in September, Marshall got a short-term extension on his contract as an executive that kept him employed through the end of 2023 — he had reportedly been working without a contract while he and AEW negotiated a long-term deal. That deal, however, clearly fell through, and Marshall is now set to be a free agent for the first time in almost five years.

"Thank you to everyone, from the front office to the production truck to some of the hardest working talent in this sport!" Marshall said. "Most importantly, thank you to those who booed, cheered, and took part in this season of my life."