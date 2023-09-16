QT Marshall Reportedly Signs With AEW Through 2023, Had Been Working Without Contract

At a time when there's uncertainty surrounding the future of certain roster members, one AEW original is sticking around for the foreseeable future. According to Fightful Select, QT Marshall — who also serves as AEW's VP of Show and Creative Coordination — recently signed a contract extension that will keep him with the company through 2023. The report described the contract extension as a "short term one," meaning the two parties are likely to reconvene in 2024 to discuss a new deal.

According to Fightful, Marshall was working without an AEW talent contract after taking a brief vacation recently, and had been in the process of negotiating an extension with Tony Khan's company. While it's unclear if his talent contract also covers his duties as an executive, the report confirmed that Marshall will be sticking around as both a performer and behind-the-scenes employee — at least through the end of the year. The report noted that Marshall's last work as a backstage producer saw him oversee Jade Cargill's rumored last match in AEW, which took place against TBS Champion Kris Statlander on last night's "AEW Rampage."

Among his many backstage duties for AEW, Marshall has been known to train the likes of Cargill, Nick Comoroto, Powerhouse Hobbs, Aaron Solo, and others, many of whom earned their stripes at The Nightmare Factory co-owned by Cody Rhodes, Marshall, and former WCW star Glacier. In recent weeks, Marshall has made a name for himself as the reigning AAA Latin American Champion, a title he won at last month's AAA TripleMania XXXI in Mexico City. Since capturing the title, Marshall has been routinely defending it on shows like "Rampage," "ROH," and even in global promotions such as PROGRESS in the United Kingdom.