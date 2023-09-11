Spoilers For 9/9 ROH Tapings In Cleveland, Ohio

Prior to and after this past Saturday's live broadcast of "AEW Collision" that aired on TNT, AEW taped the September 14 episode of "ROH on HonorClub." The upcoming episode will feature ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending his title against Rocky Romero. Even with his long career in pro wrestling, the NJPW star has yet to hold the ROH Title.

QT Marshall is set to defend his AAA Latin American Title against Metalik in what could be considered Metalik's first-ever match for AAA. Marshall has been the AAA Latin American Champion since winning the vacant title last month at AAA TripleMania XXXI. Willow Nightingale, Christopher Daniels, and Ethan Page are just a few of the other stars that will be on this week's episode.

Spoilers for the September 14 episode of "ROH on HonorClub," courtesy of our own Matthew Carlins:

* Claudio Castagnoli (c) defeated Rocky Romero (ROH World Title Match)

* QT Marshall (c) defeated Metalik (AAA Latin American Title Match)

* The Infantry & Willie Mack defeated Outrunners & Kevin Ku

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Zoey Lynn (known in the Indies as Zoey Skye)

* Gates of Agony defeated Matt Brannigan & Cole Radrick

* Darius Martin defeated Christopher Daniels

* Shane Taylor defeated Lee Johnson. Lee Moriarty walked down to ringside at the end and Johnson took his eye off the ball just long enough for Taylor to finish him off. Taylor and Moriarty left together. Taylor said he's sick of acting like he's not the man in ROH. He introduced Moriarty as the newest member of Shane Taylor Promotions.

* Willow Nightingale defeated Lady Frost

* Josh Woods defeated Dominic Garrini

* Ethan Page and Griff Garrison faced each and there were two more unknown matches after that.