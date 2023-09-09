AEW Collision 9/9 Preview: Bryan Danielson, Saraya, More

Tonight's "AEW Collision" episode will emanate from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Kentucky, Ohio. The show will feature a host of matches and segments, including the semifinal round of the company's latest AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Furthermore, two champions will defend their gold against ambitious challengers.

MJF is currently enjoying his first reign as AEW World Champion, but he has no shortage of potential challengers vying for his gold. Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong have both taken issue with the champ recently, and they'll both compete in the aforementioned tournament for a shot at the prize. Joe will take on Penta El Zero M and Strong will face Darby Allin.

Bullet Club Gold will also be in action as all four members — Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Juice Robinson, and Jay White — are booked to compete against Metalik, Gravity, Aerostar, and Dio Del Inframundo. Elsewhere, Kris Statlander will put the AEW TBS Championship on the line against a mystery opponent and Jon Moxley will defend the AEW International Title against Action Andretti.

Finally, Bryan Danielson, The Acclaimed, and The Outcasts' Saraya and Ruby Storm are all scheduled to share a few words with the fans, and the show will undoubtedly feature some more unannounced segments and matchups. "Collision" will air on TNT at 8 p.m.