Details: QT Marshall Confirms Signing New AEW Deal, Giving Him Two Contracts

While some longtime AEW stars appear to be on their way out of the company, QT Marshall isn't one of them. Marshall reportedly agreed to a short-term deal with AEW late last week, keeping him with the promotion through the end of the year, as both sides continue to work towards a long-term extension. In an interview with "JoFo In The Ring," Marshall confirmed the reports, as well as the fact that he has two contracts with AEW, both as a performer and an executive.

"I will say this; I have always worked for AEW," Marshall said. "I'm one of the Vice Presidents, that is a job that I have. The talent is just a second thing that I have as well, right? I'm lucky, I have two jobs like Brandon Cutler, two contracts.

"Yes, we've made another agreement and we'll see what happens. I think until the end of the year... I don't know, the dirt sheets know more than me. I don't know how... but yes, I'm there. I won't be going anywhere else except AAA and as many independent shows as I possibly can."

As of this writing, Marshall is the current AAA Latin American Champion, having won the title at TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City in August. He revealed his current goals as Latin American Champion.

"I'm trying to break Orange Cassidy's defense record," Marshall said. "I think he did 32 in a year or so, and I'm trying to hit 33 before I lose this title. So I think I'm at four, so I've got a long way to go. But I wrestle anyone, any time, any place, anywhere."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "JoFo In The Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription