Details: QT Marshall Confirms Signing New AEW Deal, Giving Him Two Contracts

QT Marshall smiling AEW
By Eric Mutter/

While some longtime AEW stars appear to be on their way out of the company, QT Marshall isn't one of them. Marshall reportedly agreed to a short-term deal with AEW late last week, keeping him with the promotion through the end of the year, as both sides continue to work towards a long-term extension. In an interview with "JoFo In The Ring," Marshall confirmed the reports, as well as the fact that he has two contracts with AEW, both as a performer and an executive.

"I will say this; I have always worked for AEW," Marshall said. "I'm one of the Vice Presidents, that is a job that I have. The talent is just a second thing that I have as well, right? I'm lucky, I have two jobs like Brandon Cutler, two contracts.

"Yes, we've made another agreement and we'll see what happens. I think until the end of the year... I don't know, the dirt sheets know more than me. I don't know how... but yes, I'm there. I won't be going anywhere else except AAA and as many independent shows as I possibly can."

As of this writing, Marshall is the current AAA Latin American Champion, having won the title at TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City in August. He revealed his current goals as Latin American Champion.

"I'm trying to break Orange Cassidy's defense record," Marshall said. "I think he did 32 in a year or so, and I'm trying to hit 33 before I lose this title. So I think I'm at four, so I've got a long way to go. But I wrestle anyone, any time, any place, anywhere."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "JoFo In The Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Comments
Recommended