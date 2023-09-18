Why WWE Reportedly Plans On Giving Jade Cargill Immediate Push

Jade Cargill's time in AEW appears to be up. After losing cleanly to TBS Champion Kris Statlander on "AEW Rampage" Friday night, the word is that Cargill is making the leap to WWE, even reportedly showing up to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as soon as this week.

Putting ink to contract, Cargill's name is already being thrown around by WWE creative in hatching plans for her debut and what's to come shortly thereafter. And while there remains plenty of mystery surrounding where that will be — in "NXT" or on the main roster – "Wrestling Observer Radio" believes it'll be something major, likely as a result of the financial terms of her contract.

With no real specific dollar amounts to speak of from her deal, Cargill is supposedly earning somewhere between what a main event multi-time champion like Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch are currently paid and that of the average newcomer that joins WWE. Because of that investment, the prevailing belief is that WWE will want to see if she can connect with audiences pretty quickly. Cargill did establish herself as a rising star during her run in AEW, and while she put together a lengthy undefeated streak to start her wrestling career, her potential has been largely untapped.

"NXT" commentator Booker T thinks she would make a perfect star for the main roster. However, there is precedent for previous "big money" signings to head to "NXT" first. Dragon Lee is hardly a rookie or a developmental talent, yet he has been used as part of "NXT" since his signing — earning more than your typical developmental talent with plans of eventually making his way up to the main roster. It is entirely possible Cargill may follow a similar path.